Relive Piazza's dramatic post-9/11 HR on Friday
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 1m
One of the most socially impactful games in Major League history will re-air Friday at 1 p.m. ET, when MLB.com and Mets.com stream a replay of the Mets’ 3-2 win over the Braves in New York City’s first professional sporting event following the Sept....
