Here's a list of the 5 most recent pitchers to make their MLB debuts against the Yankees where they went at least 7.0 innings & allowed no more than 1 ER: Les Cain: 4/28/68 Paul Rigdon: 5/21/00 Brian Sikorski: 8/16/00 Josh Tomlin: 7/27/10 Jacob deGrom: 5/15/14 #Mets