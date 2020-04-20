New York Mets
2000 Game Recap: Ventura Giveth But Mostly Taketh
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 3m
The bad news is this game encapsulated everything which has gone wrong for the Mets early on this season. The good news is despite everything which had gone wrong, the Mets were somehow able to pul…
RT @KlimCalcio: Not gonna lie, been doing this for nearly a decade with Trader Joe's chocolate dunkers. Glad JD is using his reach to better the world https://t.co/mH7Mhz2LEaTV / Radio Personality
Computer sent out for repair this morning. Wife’s computer will not make internet connection. Thankfully I have the next generation iPad. Will be watching season 5 of Curb your Enthusiasm on it tonight. Nothing on TV interests me and I don’t feel like reading. I want to laughMisc
Such a striking shot of Piazza. Heckuva cover! 💙🧡Blogger / Podcaster
RT @kidclanc: 🚨🚨🚨FINAL VERSION🚨🚨🚨 PLEASE RETWEET AND SHARE THE FUN!!! #emojichallenge #puzzle #fun #Homeschooling2020 #coronavirus #Quarantine #usa #boredathome #Students #QuaratineLife #stayhome #Quarantine #IsolationLife #quarantinefun #HealthyAtHome https://t.co/A0shH0AePVBlogger / Podcaster
Jeff McNeil is pumped to play for Luis Rojas https://t.co/BmB86M78RCTV / Radio Network
Pete Alonso posted on Instagram today about using a @WinReality virtual reality system at home. Here’s a story from last season about the Mets incorporating VR tech into their game prep.The Mets’ newest layer of game prep? Virtual reality. “You’re programming your mind ahead of time to what that guy might do.” “It’s sort of the next level of looking at video.” “It’s going to get to a point where it’ll be a normal part of baseball.” https://t.co/uNax8iE8spBeat Writer / Columnist
