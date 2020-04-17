Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Howie Rose: Black is NOT a Mets color

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 5m

PREACH HOWIE!!! See, this is another beautiful, illustrative example of how the Mets’ colors came about. An homage to the Dodgers (blue) and the Giants (orange). Therefore, allow me to repeat. Black is NOT a Mets color. Tradition is sacrosanct....

