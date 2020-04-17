New York Mets
Howie Rose: Black is NOT a Mets color
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 5m
PREACH HOWIE!!! See, this is another beautiful, illustrative example of how the Mets’ colors came about. An homage to the Dodgers (blue) and the Giants (orange). Therefore, allow me to repeat. Black is NOT a Mets color. Tradition is sacrosanct....
Shut up stupid LA Times. I have worn exclusively shorts or sweatpants for over a month and I am loving it.Enough with the WFH sweatpants. Dress like the adult you're getting paid to be https://t.co/ulVcJBTeSfMinors
Best Mets By Number: 18 https://t.co/k9PQT9fdJKBlogger / Podcaster
ICYMI: An important note about the comments made by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo — who spoke with Mets COO Jeff Wilpon yesterday — on resuming baseball this season (via @martinonyc) https://t.co/UnlbFgarKnTV / Radio Network
It’s been a while, but we’re bringing back the Mets Mind Boggler. Here’s a tough one: See if you can name every pitcher to record a save for the Mets in the 2010s. https://t.co/xoAlXfYCHZBlogger / Podcaster
Be great if their celebration soundtrack after each win was the Monkees theme. Like “I Love LA” at Dodger Stadium.The Monkeys win! The Monkeys win! Theeeeeee Monkeys win! #CPBLBeat Writer / Columnist
Today is second base, where the Mets have Robinson Cano making a lot of money for a long time. Present and future breakdown: https://t.co/EumfHbPTLc https://t.co/NNvcJZ0rZFBeat Writer / Columnist
