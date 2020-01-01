New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
New York Mets were close to trading Zack Wheeler to the Yankees last season
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 5m
The New York Mets wanted to trade Zack Wheeler prior to last year's deadline. The Yankees had a deal in place but it ultimately fell through
Tweets
-
It’s not so much MLB and the U.S. needing to look to Taiwan or South Korea on how to do things, among them getting baseball back. I feel like we know what to do. We just haven’t been doing it, for whatever those reasons might be.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Yes. Let’s.lets all appreciate the short, yet very much appreciated, time that @DougWilliamsSNY 's mustache made an appearance 🤣 https://t.co/61BVV5UWat https://t.co/NcGkHDvsD2Misc
-
RT @SInow: On this day in 1964, the Mets played their first game at Shea Stadium https://t.co/UmqEtTW40lNewspaper / Magazine
-
On this day in 1964, the Mets played their first game at Shea Stadium https://t.co/UmqEtTW40lTV / Radio Network
-
Hey @SteveGelbs, remember when I made fun of you for doing breaking news reporting in your car or home and now everyone has to do it? You were ahead of your time. I should have never doubted.TV / Radio Personality
-
New York Mets were close to trading Zack Wheeler to the Yankees last season https://t.co/iYieAUQOEhBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets