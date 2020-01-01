New York Mets
WATCH: Mets vs. Brewers on MLB The Show 20
See how Jacob deGrom and the Mets fared as they start a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 20 of the 2020 virtual season on MLB The Show 20.
Tweets
A case for Jeff McNeil and Seth Lugo to have a spot on this hypothetical #Mets roster #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/UDP4lbqT05Blogger / Podcaster
In 2020, David Peterson could be playing the same role Noah Syndergaard did in 2015 #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/xlM0RTcLYQBlogger / Podcaster
RT @Mets: .@JeffMcNeil805 looks to continue his video game success in the #MLBTheShow Players League tonight! Tune in! ⏰: 9:00 p.m. 🎮: @MLBTheShow 📺: https://t.co/0rV2bZPCkc https://t.co/jqM2kEJua6Blogger / Podcaster
You are comfortable watching TV on a Friday night? I was BORN watching TV on a Friday night. If you think your TV knowledge can match up — call in now to BEAT THE FATMAN. 800-919-3776. I don’t love your chances. Bring it.TV / Radio Personality
RT @OTBaseballPhoto: #OTD in 1964, in Flushing, Queens, the New York Mets play their inaugural game at their brand spanking new Shea Stadium. Over 50,000 saw The Amazin's fall to Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3. The Bucs slugger Willie Stargell would hit the first HR at the ballpark against Jack Fisher https://t.co/bFvfKxqzMSBlogger / Podcaster
RT @Mets: Bigger Than Baseball. Watch now as @MikePiazza31 leads the #Mets in the first sporting event after the attacks of 9/11. #MLBAtHome https://t.co/d0i5cvVZQxBlogger / Podcaster
