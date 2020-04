WATCH: Mets vs. Brewers on MLB The Show 20

RT @ OTBaseballPhoto #OTD in 1964, in Flushing, Queens, the New York Mets play their inaugural game at their brand spanking new Shea Stadium. Over 50,000 saw The Amazin's fall to Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3. The Bucs slugger Willie Stargell would hit the first HR at the ballpark against Jack Fisher https://t.co/bFvfKxqzMS