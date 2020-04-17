New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
The Alternate Universe: Brewers at Mets 4-17-20
by: metstradamus — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 3m
We’re all depressed about what’s going on in the world regarding the COVID-19 outbreak, and baseball has become collateral damage. We all need to escape, and now you can read this blog …
Tweets
-
RT @Buster_ESPN: Hall of Famer week podcasts: Randy Johnson https://t.co/wCp0IOcpff George Brett https://t.co/xPLjZk00gj Jim Palmer https://t.co/Qum0pRD0R1 Mike Mussina https://t.co/hKizIWqDTD Johnny Bench https://t.co/DU47JxPUTQBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @LivingPlanet222: @MetstradamusBlogger / Podcaster
-
Wait, who pitched for the Brewers tonight? And WHO IS PITCHING FOR THE BREWERS ON SUNDAY AT CITI FIELD??? https://t.co/7eSRVIBXG5Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Anthony_Becht: Jacksonville’s MayorBlogger / Podcaster
-
BK and I get into it over which franchises have the best alltime roster. A couple of the top teams are obvious, but there are surprises, too. @MLBNetworkBrian Kenny and I mix it up a bit over which 6 franchises have the best alltime roster in each league. We agreed in 1 league. But the other? Not even close. Lemme know what you think @MLBNetwork https://t.co/f9S3Vuzh1wBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @LaurieWulfand: I am super grateful that I got to watch @STR0 pitch live so many times. His energy is on a whole other level.Player
- More Mets Tweets