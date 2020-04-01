never underestimate the value of solid middle relief can’t get to Billy Wagner without Bradford, Duaner Sanchez (2.60 ERA), and Perpetual Pedro Feliciano (2.09 ERA) carrying their weight fun team..

Michael Mayer Chad Bradford was pretty damn good for the Mets in 2006: 70 games, 2.90 ERA, 1 HR allowed Then 5 2/3 scoreless innings during the playoffs.