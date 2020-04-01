Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
52369200_thumbnail

MMO 2020 Top 30 Prospects: No. 1 Ronny Mauricio, SS

by: Matt Mancuso Mets Merized Online 3m

No. 1 Ronny Mauricio, SSB/T: S/R Age: 19 (4/4/2001)Height: 6’3″ Weight: 166 lbsAcquired:  Signed as International Free Agent During The 2017-2018 IFA Signing PeriodETA: 20222019 Stat

Tweets