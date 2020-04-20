New York Mets
2000 Game Recap: Hampton Finally Picks Up First Mets Win
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 5m
Don’t let the pitching line deceive you. This is exactly what the Mets thought they were getting with Mike Hampton. For this first time since putting on a Mets uniform, Hampton pitched like a…
