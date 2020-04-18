New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
The Alternate Universe: Brewers at Mets 4-18-20
by: metstradamus — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 4m
We’re all depressed about what’s going on in the world regarding the COVID-19 outbreak, and baseball has become collateral damage. We all need to escape, and now you can read this blog …
Tweets
-
♥️ Αληθώς ο Κύριος!“If any of you have arrived only at the eleventh hour, do not be dismayed for being late. The Master is gracious: He accepts the last even as the first.” Χριστός Ανέστη!Blogger / Podcaster
-
i should be standing outside right now, surrounded by loved ones, celebrating the anastasi service. this year, that’s not happening. but it’s even more important now to honor & cherish our traditions. on that note... Χριστός Ανέστη!! may we still celebrate today as best we can♥️Blogger / Podcaster
-
Save this for the next time the situation arises. https://t.co/jo8NX2wSrX@HowieRose I know you miss having @WayneRandazzo sitting next to you to tell you your old man is showing so I’ll do it for you. 👴🏼👴🏼👴🏼TV / Radio Network
-
Thank you, Switzerland. God bless you... That's a greater show of support for America than anything I'm seeing in Michigan, Texas and Wisconsin. Matterhorn in Swiss Alps lit up with American flag. https://t.co/DFX0Sni8FWBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Metsmerized: Our prayers go out to Nick Giampietro known best as Mets Pin Man. Nick and his father are now both hospitalized after testing positive for coronavirus. Please keep them in your prayers. 🙏🙏 https://t.co/zLokLV1CmP https://t.co/Hs2zgpJJTZBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MLBRemix: Have you checked in on the #MLBRemixLeague Draft? We are nearly halfway through Round 18 of our complete renovation of all 30 rosters. Who is your favorite? https://t.co/oTkCXGs8JCBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets