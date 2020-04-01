Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
44850987_thumbnail

MLB News: Manfred Set to Give Teams Option to Furlough Non-Playing Employees

by: Ryan Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 2m

Due to the uncertain economic times that are a result of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, Major League Baseball is being forced to make choices that would have seemed unfathomable just months ago.

Tweets