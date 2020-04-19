Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
52390731_thumbnail

Booo Mitchell & Ness make Mercury Mets jerseys for everyone

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3m

Booooo.  Part of what makes a Mercury Mets jersey cool is that they are scarce.  Now that anyone Tom, Pete or Harry can get one….that’s no fun. $200 on Mitchell and Ness. The Mets blew it by not doing anything with these last season.  Maybe in 2024...

Tweets