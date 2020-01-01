UltiMET of the Millennium Madness: The Sweet 16

Donnie Baseball was easily the best position player in the game in those years. The veterans committee has missed the boat on him.

MLB Stats Happy birthday, Don Mattingly! In 1985 and 1986, 'Donnie Baseball' produced consecutive seasons with at least 200 H, 80 XBH and 100 RBI. During the entire 1980s, every other player in baseball produced one such season combined. https://t.co/YWejLDi5Ua