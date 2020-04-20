Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
52406790_thumbnail

Hat Club’s Mets Taxi Cap

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

I like Hat Club but there’s no reason to ever buy a $45 cap, especially during The Second Great Depression.   This design is called Taxi, and looks better in other teams.  The white Mets NY doesn’t work.   Below, you can see the potential this...

Tweets