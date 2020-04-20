Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Newsday
52407201_thumbnail

Mets PA announcer Colin Cosell lends a helping voice amid coronavirus crisis | Newsday

by: The Associated Press April 20, 2020 3:25 PM Newsday 9s

The requests come by the hundreds: the son of an emergency room nurse, the husband of a doctor, a hospital patient. Colin Cosell studies them, sorts them. Normally he'd be at Citi Field, rousing the c

Tweets