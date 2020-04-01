Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
48745479_thumbnail

Ex-Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez take 1st step toward buying the Mets - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 5m

Former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez and his fiancee, Jennifer Lopez, were first linked to the New York Mets in February.

Tweets