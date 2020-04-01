New York Mets
Will Wilpons Sell To A-Rod?
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 2m
According to Variety and various other reports, Alex Rodriguez and his paramour Jennifer Lopez have retained JP Morgan Chase to raise enough capital to purchase the Mets. For A-Rod, this makes a lo…
