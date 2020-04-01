Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
52417264_thumbnail

Union chief: MLB players cutting pay to play empty stadiums is non-negotiable - nj.com

by: Randy Miller | rmiller@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 3m

Union chief Tony Clark says the "negotiation is over" with owners on players' salaries for 2020 when the coronavirus stoppage ends.

Tweets