Morning Briefing: Another Multi-City Idea Being Discussed For 2020

by: Mia Perlman Mets Merized Online 7m

Good Morning, Mets fans!According to R.J Anderson of CBS Sports, a multi-city idea that would have teams sent to one of three hubs, located in Florida, Arizona, and Texas is being discussed.

