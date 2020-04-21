Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

WFAN
52418958_thumbnail

Report: Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez Raising Capital For Possible Bid On New York Mets

by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York CBS New York: WFAN 3m

Could the former Yankee and Bronx music legend be the next owners in Queens?

Tweets