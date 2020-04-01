Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Upset Baseball Fans Suing Over Lack of Refunds

by: Michelle Ioannou Mets Merized Online 1m

Pissed you haven't gotten any sort of refund back for the baseball tickets you have already purchased but haven't been able to use? Rightfully so. And you're not the only one, which is why MLB, MLB

