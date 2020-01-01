New York Mets
Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez looking to raise capital to bid on Mets
by: Vasilis Drimalitis — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 3m
The Wilpons are looking to find a new buyer after their deal with Steve Cohen fell through.
