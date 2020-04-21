Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Baseball Hall of Immortals – Inductee #10 : Oscar Charleston

by: Dan Twohig @dtwohig The Mets Police 1m

To the casual baseball fan, the name Oscar Charleston probably doesn’t mean anything.  In the history of the Negro Leagues though, Charleston was one of, if not the greatest player to ever don a uniform. He ranks among Negro League leaders in both...

