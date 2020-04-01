Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
45651031_thumbnail

Recapping MMO’s 2020 Top 30 Prospects

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 3m

On Monday, we wrapped up MMO's 2020 Top 30 Prospects with shortstop Ronny Mauricio leading a group that most outlets have in the bottom half as a farm system overall.There's certainly upside i

Tweets