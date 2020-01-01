Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Rob Manfred 'fully anticipates' MLB will return for 2020 season: report

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 29s

While Major League Baseball and all other major sports in the United States remain paused due to the coronavirus pandemic, commissioner Rob Manfred was incredibly optimistic on Monday about baseball's return in 2020.

