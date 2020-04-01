Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Yankees minor-league team makes Tom Brady an offer after he’s kicked out of Tampa park - nj.com

by: Brendan Kuty | BKUTY@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 2m

The Tampa Tarpons, Single-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, say they know where new Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady can work out during the coronavirus pandemic.

