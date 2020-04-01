New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
So You Think You Know The Mets: Top 20 FIP Leaders
by: Joe D — Mets Merized Online 1m
Let's try something a little different this week and look at who the top Mets pitchers are not in ERA or WHIP, but FIP.FIP or Fielding Independent PitchingMeasures what a player’s ERA wo
Tweets
-
Well, we pretty much knew he was brain dead anywayBREAKING: @NBCNews reporter says Kim Jong-un is "brain dead," later deletes tweet - https://t.co/PzOyugsojY https://t.co/V4OgAuuESFMisc
-
One wonders how say Howie Rose feels about heading off to be away from his family so he can broadcast Mets games. I mean I guess he could do it off a monitor from home if we try hard enough.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MeidasTouch: "He is now lobbying for Twitter to come with a breathalyzer." @AlyssaRose tells us her father @HowieRose's invention idea for safe tweeting – and it's hilarious 😂 Watch the full interview: https://t.co/f8pao6d2BA https://t.co/CMY4ZjZ8XQMisc
-
Better batten down the hatches! Be safe everyoneTornado Warning, Severe Thunderstorm Warnings Issued for Parts of NYC, NJ https://t.co/f7tOui0VfhMisc
-
Oh and as soon as I own the Mets I am asking “why do we own a TV network” and calling Jim Dolan.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MetsSouthFla: This 👇 @AROD will be serious, buckle up it’s could get interesting #Mets https://t.co/C0ljCdscp6Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets