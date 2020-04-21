Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
52429240_thumbnail

Best Mets By Number: 22

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1m

Fill in the blank:   Here comes _____  and the Mets win. The Mets have had two World Series MVP”s and they both wore 22.  The other is Don Clendenon.   I am going to declare 22 a tie.  

Tweets