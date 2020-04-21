Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Newsday
52434187_thumbnail

Mets 'expected' to pay full-time employees until at least May 31 | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com April 21, 2020 6:49 PM Newsday 4m

The Mets are “expected” to pay their full-time baseball and business operations employees their full salaries through at least May 31, a team source said Tuesday. Employees had not been informed of th

Tweets