New York Mets

Alex Rodriguez retains JP Morgan in possible bid to buy New York Mets: reports

by: Ronald Blum CBC Sports 3m

Alex Rodriguez, once again, wants to be like Derek Jeter. A-Rod and fiancee Jennifer Lopez have retained J.P. Morgan to represent them in raising capital for a possible bid for the New York Mets.

