Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Newsday
52434629_thumbnail

Mets 'expected' to pay full-time employees until at least May 31 | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated April 21, 2020 6:55 PM Newsday 7m

The Mets are “expected” to pay their full-time baseball and business operations employees their full salaries through at least May 31, a team source said Tuesday. Employees had not been informed of th

Tweets