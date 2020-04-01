Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Simulated Recap: Porcello Loses It In Fifth

by: metsdaddy

The Mets jumped out to a 3-0 lead on a three run homer by Wilson Ramos in the second inning. Unfortunately, the Mets could not hold onto the lead. The Marlins got to Rick Porcello in the fifth scor…

