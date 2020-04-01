New York Mets
Amazin Bracket: (1) Keith Hernandez vs. (16) Tim Teufel
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 4m
(1) Keith Hernandez – His trade to the Mets was widely credited with bringing the Mets to prominence. Won a team record five Gold Gloves at first base further cementing reputation as best def…
Tweets
In 2008, Marco Scutaro posted a +13 DRS at 3B (332 innings), +7 at SS (472.1 innings) and +1 at 2B (354.1 innings) for the Oakland Athletics. That's some serious super utility abilities! #MetsMets scooped up Marco Scutaro off waivers for nothing in 2002, then lost him on waivers the next year. Went on to post 22.3 WAR including back-to-back seasons for Blue Jays in which he posted at least 4.0 WAR. Was also the 2012 NLCS MVP. https://t.co/vwuRxJ84pBBlogger / Podcaster
RT @timbhealey: “I don’t think he’s shown himself to be particularly adept in management of himself, let alone management of an entire baseball team.” @DPLennon talked to industry experts about the Mets’ sale price, A-Rod & J.Lo, their recruiting of investors and more: https://t.co/7mvi0ZPpsXBeat Writer / Columnist
“The importance of good health in Greek culture is another reason for Greeks’ easy acceptance of the lockdown. From a cultural perspective, every discussion, every wish for the future, always ends with a word for good health” fellow greeks, στην υγειά μας!https://t.co/TdkbUp4H7ZBlogger / Podcaster
Are you okay w/ #AlexRodriguez and #JenniferLopez owning the Mets? #ICYMI @ChrisCarlin is not.. Listen to the reason why here https://t.co/RFhbgvEA6OTV / Radio Network
As unlikely as it seems, let's play out the scenario of J-Rod buying the #Mets. What would be A-Rod's best role? My take: https://t.co/MaJ1jKjZDoBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @HannahRKeyser: I talked to Rob Gardner, the best Mets pitcher you've never heard of, about his historic record-setting performance that didn't even count. “It was pretty boring, I mean nothing to nothing is pretty boring," he said. https://t.co/pL5BxbBQ2f https://t.co/SmXmmLmGHbBlogger / Podcaster
