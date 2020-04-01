Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
52443341_thumbnail

Seaver’s Historic Strikeout Day: 50 Years Later

by: Brian Wright Mets Merized Online 6m

Five-and-two-thirds innings into his outing on April 22, 1970, Tom Seaver had faced 22 batters. Two managed to get hits and nine were strikeout victims. For any ordinary pitcher, it was a great da

Tweets