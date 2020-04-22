New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets History: Jack Fisher’s connection to famous home runs
by: Elizabeth Muratore — Fansided: Rising Apple 4m
Jack Fisher was one of the earliest pitchers in New York Mets history. He's better known for being on the wrong side of some historic home runs. When think...
Tweets
-
New Post: Steve Cohen Could Re-Enter Mets Bidding https://t.co/8mhko96ELH #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Did you know Jerry Krause, the Jordan-era Bulls GM, also worked as a scout for the Yankees & Mets? I didn’t know that until this week! “I’m a private in Omar Minaya’s army. I like being a private now. I enjoy it. My days of being a general are over.” https://t.co/oXixwiqf3yBeat Writer / Columnist
-
“The Last Dance” puts former Yankees and Mets scout Jerry Krause back in spotlight: https://t.co/oXixwiqf3yBeat Writer / Columnist
-
FDNY is mourning the loss of Emergency Medical Technician Idris Bey, 60, from COVID-19. Read more: https://t.co/axQQ67IlvZ https://t.co/hsd1v892EyMisc
-
Industry experts weigh in on #Mets sale price, A-Rod and J-Lo, and the challenge of recruiting investors in this uncertain COVID-19 climate. https://t.co/5rMQDvbSIEBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @timbhealey: “I don’t think he’s shown himself to be particularly adept in management of himself, let alone management of an entire baseball team.” @DPLennon talked to industry experts about the Mets’ sale price, A-Rod & J.Lo, their recruiting of investors and more: https://t.co/7mvi0ZPpsXBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets