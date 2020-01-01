Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets 360
Tom Seaver and the Mets360 community

by: Brian Joura Mets 360 1m

It was 50 years ago today that Tom Seaver had one of the greatest starts of his career. He pitched a complete game and gave up just two hits and one run. But what made this game special was that he…

