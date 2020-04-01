Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
52450754_thumbnail

Yankees’ Randy Levine: It’s ‘not practical’ playing entire 2020 season in empty ballparks - nj.com

by: Randy Miller | rmiller@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 2m

New York Yankees president Randy Levine says there “is a real opportunity” to start the 2020 baseball season soon based off recent comments by Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Tweets