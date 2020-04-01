Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
52452096_thumbnail

MMO Top 5 Prospects: Catcher

by: Mojo Hill Mets Merized Online 3m

No. 5 Hayden SengerAge: April 3, 1997 (23)  Bats/Throws: R/R  2019 Level: Columbia (A)Acquired: Selected in the 24th round of the 2018 Amateur Draft from Miami University of Ohio2019 Stat

Tweets