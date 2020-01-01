Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Mets' Pete Alonso launches Homers for Heroes charity

Mets first baseman Pete Alonso said a few weeks ago that he and his fiancée, Haley Walsh, were in the final stages of creating a charity. On Wednesday, the charity -- Homers for Heroes -- officially launched.

