Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

New York Mets Videos
52452702_thumbnail

Seaver Strikes Out 19

by: New York Mets YouTube: New York Mets Videos 6m

4/22/70: Tom Seaver struck out 19 batters against the San Diego Padres at Shea Stadium. Check out http://m.mlb.com/video for our full archive of videos, and ...

Tweets