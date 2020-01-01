Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metsblog
52453158_thumbnail

Beyond the Booth: Ron Darling shares his two favorite Tom Seaver stories

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 1m

It's the anniversary of Tom Seaver striking out the last 10 Padres on his way to a record-setting afternoon. Here are my two favorite Seaver stories.

Tweets