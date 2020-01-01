Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Reflections On Baseball
A-Rod/J-Lo team shopping in Mets bargain basement a work in progress

by: stevecontursi Reflections On Baseball 3m

The A-Rod/J-Lo team is not kidding. They can smell a good deal and with the Wilpons bleeding cash a bargain-basement closeout sale is within their grasp.

