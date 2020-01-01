New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
The Cookie Club: Watch Mets' J.D. Davis and Dom Smith name their most competitive teammates
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 4m
On Episode 5 of The Cookie Club presented by Insomnia Cookies with J.D. Davis and Dom Smith, the duo talk about who their most competitive teammates are and what it takes to be a great athlete.
Tweets
-
If you’ve watched The Cookie Club before, you know that we don’t pull punches. If there’s a question that needs to be asked, we ask it. This week was no different. So... “JD, what is up with all those facial expressions dude?” https://t.co/UpvmrKRKPlTV / Radio Personality
-
RT @JustinCToscano: Yoenis Céspedes entered spring training ready to prove doubters wrong. He made a mistake, paid a costly price and moved forward. Where does he stand now? Newest State of the Mets breakdown: https://t.co/6HynhMV3w0Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @JustinCToscano: I asked you what you miss about baseball and sports in general. You gave great replies, which I commented on in here. Then, I gave my own list, including things from pregame intros to the underdog. Conclusion: We all really, really miss sports. https://t.co/M6NbGHV7tJBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
🍪 NEW COOKIE CLUB! 🍪 One of the best parts of the 2019 Mets season? The many faces of J.D. Davis 😂 FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/ozaE5mfMmy ➡️ @insomniacookiesTV / Radio Network
-
On this day in 1970, Tom Seaver had a 19-strikeout, 2-hit complete game for the #Mets. It was the record for most SOs in a 2-hitter or less until Kerry Wood's 20-SO one-hitter in 1998 Subscribe to the @StatHead newsletter for more info like this! https://t.co/PfrQIIaiHSMisc
- More Mets Tweets