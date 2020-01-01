Do Not Sell My Personal Information

There is optimism among teams, agents that MLB is on track to play in 2020

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog

There is 'definite optimism among clubs and agents and other officials' that Major League Baseball is on track to play the 2020 season, SNY's Andy Martino reported Wednesday.

