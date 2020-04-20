New York Mets
2000 Game Recap: Mets Sweep Double-Header From Cubs
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 53s
If Don Baylor was angry with Bobby Valentine and the Mets for protesting the Cubs Opening Day victory due to Baylor’s lineup snafu, he may be downright livid right now with the Mets sweeping …
