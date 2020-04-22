Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
Tales of the Duck Knight: Matt Harvey and Ducks win 1-0 gem

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

The Ducks visited Boston, and Matt Harvey was on the mound! Let’s take`a look at the pitching matchup… And a quick look at the standings. And man those Boston fans have to be regretting not trading Mookie Betts for this guy after this performance! 8...

