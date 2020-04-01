New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Morning Briefing: Jeff McNeil Leads NL East In Players League
by: Pat Ragazzo — Mets Merized Online 4m
Good morning Mets fans! Good news on Wednesday as SNY's Andy Martino reports there is optimism among teams and agents that there will be a baseball season in 2020.Let's look at what went on with
Tweets
-
It's Draft Day 🏈! Stay tuned at 12:00 PM to see who our own @JBRumbleBB & @EddieBINGRP think will be taken in tonight's 2020 @NFL Draft! Who do you have going #1 to the Bengals? #NFLDraft2020Minors
-
New Post: Morning Briefing: Jeff McNeil Leads NL East In Players League https://t.co/w1W1xy7g5g #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @espnpodcasts: Former Blue Jays GM J.P. Ricciardi joins @Buster_ESPN to discuss trying to trade Roy Halladay a year before it happened, the deal he worked out in the dirt of Fenway & introducing Billy Beane to Paul DePodesta Plus, @PaulHembo on A-Rod's play for the Mets https://t.co/zuHReHm2w8 https://t.co/Pej7jpjxadBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @AlyssaRose: Well would ya look at the time, it’s blast depressing music into my headphones and cry my eyes out o’clock!Misc
-
RT @JoePantorno: Hopped on my paper’s podcast to talk Steve Cohen, A-Rod, J-Lo and the #Mets. https://t.co/DN5hb3ECZSBlogger / Podcaster
-
This has been a popular answer.5 Bartolos. Keep the change. https://t.co/Pdd3JyX6ms https://t.co/u8uVdMSbNWBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets