New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Big Man at the Beginning
by: Jason Fry — Faith and Fear in Flushing 23s
My Mets fandom begins with Rusty Staub. My first Mets memory is my mother leaping up and down in our house in East Setauket, N.Y., yelping Yay, Rusty! And thats all I recall.
