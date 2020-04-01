New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Scott Boras: How MLB could return from coronavirus in ‘functional isolation’ - nj.com
by: Brendan Kuty | BKUTY@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 4m
Agent Scott Boras provides rough sketch to how Major League Baseball could restart spring training amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Tweets
-
Heard Scully took quite a spill but he’s tough and word is he’s going to be OK. He’s hoping to be out of the hospital in a day or so after already spending two days there.Former Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully hospitalized after taking a fall at his home https://t.co/MElaJIIGvYBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Hefner is one of 3 @Mets pitchers to toss at least 3 scoreless innings in relief in his major league debut. Dennis Musgraves (1965) and Robert Gsellman (2016) are the other two. @jeremy_hefner53 @robgsellman @Metsmerized #Mets#OTD in 2012, #Mets pitching coach Jeremy Hefner made his major league debut. Hefner pitched 3 scoreless innings in relief, scattering 3 hits & walking one in the @Mets 6-1 loss to the Giants at home. @jeremy_hefner53 @Metsmerized #LGM https://t.co/6Ew4pgnus4Blogger / Podcaster
-
#OTD in 2012, #Mets pitching coach Jeremy Hefner made his major league debut. Hefner pitched 3 scoreless innings in relief, scattering 3 hits & walking one in the @Mets 6-1 loss to the Giants at home. @jeremy_hefner53 @Metsmerized #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @YankeesWFAN: Ed Coleman and Sweeny Murti: A-Rod and the Mets, plus Michael Jordan memories and more. https://t.co/M3cqzOZMBZ via @WFAN660TV / Radio Network
-
Ed Coleman and Sweeny Murti: A-Rod and the Mets, plus Michael Jordan memories and more. https://t.co/M3cqzOZMBZ via @WFAN660TV / Radio Personality
-
Happy 43rd Birthday, Andruw Jones. Jones is one of 17 players to hit 400+ homers, steal 150+ bases & record a bWAR of 60.0 or better for his career. @andruwjones25 @Braves #Braves #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets